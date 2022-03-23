Preparing for severe weather in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Living in the Midwest, severe weather is a constant threat. Whether it’s drought, tornadoes or even floods, it’s important to be ready for the worst.

NEMA is warning Nebraskans of severe storms heading into summer, which could include thunder, hail and lightning - all things we’ve seen seen quite a bit over the years. At this point in time, Emergency Management said wildfires are their biggest concern. Despite recent rain, many areas in the state are still experiencing overwhelming dry conditions.

“The number one concern we have right now is wildfires in the state, in spite of rain we’re getting right now,” NEMA Operations Chief, Earl Imler said, “The further west you go, the dryer it is; that area is a tinderbox. We also have a had a number of fires in different counties. In Knox County we had a 3,500 acre fire.”

Imler said the best ways to prevent wildfires is awareness. Knowing what areas are at a high fire risk and avoid using anything that could ignite a flame like fire pits, cigarettes or large equipment.

As a part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, Nebraska Emergency Management Agency is encouraging families to create a safety plan in case dangerous weather sweeps through our area.

Here are five things that NEMA recommends.

Talk to your family - Know how you will communicate before or during an unexpected disaster. Have a safety kit - Gather essential supplies that will last you several days and don’t forget your pets’ needs too. Limit the impacts of a disaster - Check your insurance coverage, learn how to make your home stronger against storms and establish an out-of-town contact if you have to evacuate. Talk to your kids - They should know their role in case of an emergency. Stay informed - Stay up to date with alerts and severe weather coverage.

“Make sure you have that go-bag, that kit you can grab that has some basic things,” Imler said. “Money, bank numbers, credit card numbers - a lot of those types of things so if you have to go you know you have a little bit of security to take care of yourself and your family.”

NEMA is a great resource and you can find more information on building a plan and how to protect your family during a disaster on their website.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.