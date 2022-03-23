UPDATE: Stretch of O Street back open after gas leak investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Just after 6 p.m., Black Hills Energy released an update saying their technicians have completed a thorough investigation and are making repairs to a natural service line near 24th and O streets. Wednesday afternoon, east and westbound lanes on O Street were shut down from 22nd to 25th streets during the investigation. At around 6 p.m., the area reopened to traffic.

Earlier we reported...

Black Hills Energy is investigating reports of a natural gas leak in the area of 24th and O Streets in Lincoln. The gas leak was reported Wednesday around 3:30 p.m.

“Our highly trained technicians are working cooperatively with first responders to assess the situation,” stated Brandy Johnson, regional community affairs manager for Black Hills Energy . “The safety of our customers, employees and communities is our highest priority and we are committed to restoring traffic flow in the area as soon as safely possible.”

Black Hills says to remember the following natural gas safety tips:

• Natural gas originally has no odor; and it’s invisible. For safety, we add a harmless, stinky odorant called mercaptan. It smells like rotten eggs so you can easily detect a gas leak.

• If you think you smell natural gas:

• Get everyone out of the building immediately – leave the door open as you exit.

• Once outside, call 911 or Black Hills Energy at 888-890-5554

• As you leave, don’t turn on our off light switches, electrical appliances, use phones or open or close doors and windows. A spark of electricity could ignite a leak.

• Wait well away from the building for emergency personnel.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.