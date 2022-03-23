Advertisement

UPDATE: Stretch of O Street back open after gas leak investigation

As of around 6 p.m., the area has reopened to traffic.
As of around 6 p.m., the area has reopened to traffic.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Just after 6 p.m., Black Hills Energy released an update saying their technicians have completed a thorough investigation and are making repairs to a natural service line near 24th and O streets. Wednesday afternoon, east and westbound lanes on O Street were shut down from 22nd to 25th streets during the investigation. At around 6 p.m., the area reopened to traffic.

Earlier we reported...

Black Hills Energy is investigating reports of a natural gas leak in the area of 24th and O Streets in Lincoln. The gas leak was reported Wednesday around 3:30 p.m.

“Our highly trained technicians are working cooperatively with first responders to assess the situation,” stated Brandy Johnson, regional community affairs manager for Black Hills Energy . “The safety of our customers, employees and communities is our highest priority and we are committed to restoring traffic flow in the area as soon as safely possible.”

Black Hills says to remember the following natural gas safety tips:

• Natural gas originally has no odor; and it’s invisible. For safety, we add a harmless, stinky odorant called mercaptan. It smells like rotten eggs so you can easily detect a gas leak.

• If you think you smell natural gas:

• Get everyone out of the building immediately – leave the door open as you exit.

• Once outside, call 911 or Black Hills Energy at 888-890-5554

• As you leave, don’t turn on our off light switches, electrical appliances, use phones or open or close doors and windows. A spark of electricity could ignite a leak.

• Wait well away from the building for emergency personnel.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Julich, who is the acting Sheriff in Fillmore County, was arrested on suspicion of...
Fillmore County Sheriff arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence
A jury found Felipe Vazquez guilty on all seven counts including first degree murder.
Felipe Vazquez convicted of first-degree murder
The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial has been lowered to low risk (green). The last time the Risk Dial...
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial lowers to green
Fortenberry
Witnesses break down recordings of interviews where the FBI says Fortenberry lied
LPD: Car stolen from open garage in southeast Lincoln

Latest News

What’s different for this event is the staff member who is in charge of organizing it is now...
Lincoln Heart Ball’s featured survivor is one of the organization’s own
Lincoln Heart Ball's featured survivor
Lincoln Heart Ball's featured survivor
Morgan Maly is a sophomore guard/forward on the Creighton women's basketball team.
From Crete to Creighton: Maly helps Bluejays reach Sweet 16
From Crete to Creighton: Maly helps Bluejays reach Sweet 16
From Crete to Creighton: Maly helps Bluejays reach Sweet 16
The wiring for the neon sign at Bert's Pharmacy is the cause of the fire in downtown Hastings.
Neon sign wiring at Bert’s determined to be cause of downtown Hastings fire