Thursday Forecast: A little less wind...and a little more warmth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Thursday the west will be “best”...and the east will be “least”...when it comes to weather conditions...but everybody should improve over the past couple of days...

A slow-moving low pressure system to our east has thrown precipitation...both rain and snow...back into eastern Nebraska on Wednesday. Precipitation amounts should be light...with no real accumulating snow expected in most location...and the moisture “chances” will be diminishing over time Wednesday night.

Thursday should turn out to be a mainly dry day...with less wind and somewhat milder temperatures...especially in western and central Nebraska where we’ll see more sun. A fast-moving weather system will race across the region on Friday...increasing our winds again...but not bringing much in the way of a precipitation chance. Highs on Friday in the 50s for most locations.

Saturday looks mainly dry...with a small chance for some rain or snow showers in the forecast for the first-half of the day on Sunday. Temperatures over the weekend look “seasonal”...mostly in the 50s.

Lows on Thursday morning are headed for the low 20s to low 30s.

Thursday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Thursday will range from 65-to-70 in the west where they’ll see plenty of sun...to the mid 40s-to-low 50s over eastern Nebraska where we’ll start the day with more cloud cover.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Lows Friday morning won’t be quite as cold...mainly in the 30s.

Friday AM Lows (KOLN)

Friday afternoon will be more “uniform” across the state...mainly in the mid-to-upper 50s...but it will be turning blustery again with north-northwest winds of 15-to-30 mph...and gusts to 40 mph.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

The 7-Day Outlook now keeps Lincoln in the 50s for Thursday...Friday...Saturday...and Sunday. We do expect warmer readings for Monday and Tuesday as a front approaches...eventually moving through the region Tuesday and Wednesday. That front will mean a chance for showers and thunderstorms during that period.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.