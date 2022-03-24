Adidas signing endorsement deals with 50,000 student athletes; Nebraska included

LINCOLN, Neb. (CNN/KOLN) - Adidas is getting in on the college athlete endorsement game in a big way.

But instead of going after the highest profile players, it’s going after thousands of them.

The company announced Wednesday it’s creating a program for up to 50,000 college athletes to become paid endorsers for the brand.

No word on how much the athletes will be getting, but it’ll be open to college athletes at 109 Division I schools, including Nebraska, according to a tweet sent out by the Athletic Department on Wednesday.

In support of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, @adidas will become the first major sports brand to enact an expansive, equitable and inclusive NIL network for student-athletes.



For 600+ Husker student-athletes - this program is just the beginning.#ImpossibleIsNothing \\\ #GBR pic.twitter.com/ajfFcwTgGg — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) March 23, 2022

The move makes Adidas the first major sports brand to create a program for paying college athletes. All of this comes on the heels of a U.S. Supreme Court decision last year that opened the door for college athletes to make money.

