Clouds will linger on Thursday and continued cool

Mostly cloudy and cool
By Brad Anderson
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will not be as cold or as windy on Thursday, but clouds will continue to linger for eastern Nebraska. It will be warmer on Friday with windy conditions returning. The weekend will be in the 50s with a small chance of rain on Sunday.

Mainly cloudy skies in the Lincoln area this morning and continued cool. It will not be as cold and not as windy as the past couple of days. Highs in the upper 40s with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

It will be much warmer in western and central Nebraska Thursday. Clouds will keep temperatures...
It will be much warmer in western and central Nebraska Thursday. Clouds will keep temperatures cool in the east.(1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy skies Thursday night and cool. Lows in the mid 30s with west wind 10 to 15 mph.

Low temperatures will be a bit above average tonight.
Low temperatures will be a bit above average tonight.(1011 Weather)

Partly sunny, windy and warmer on Friday. Highs in the upper 50s with a northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph Friday afternoon.

Seasonal temperatures for most on Friday and it will be windy.
Seasonal temperatures for most on Friday and it will be windy.(1011 Weather)

Mostly to partly sunny on Saturday with afternoon temperatures climbing into the lower 50s.

It will be a little cooler on Saturday.
It will be a little cooler on Saturday.(1011 Weather)

Near average temperatures on Sunday with a slight chance of rain in the morning. Monday will be breezy and milder. Warm and breezy on Tuesday with a chance for scattered showers and perhaps a t’storm on Tuesday. More showers possible on Wednesday and it will be cooler.

Near average temperatures for the weekend with a small chance for rain or snow late Saturday...
Near average temperatures for the weekend with a small chance for rain or snow late Saturday night and Sunday morning. Warmer temperatures Monday and Tuesday.(1011 Weather)

