Commercial building fire shuts down O Street in far-west Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue are at the scene of a two-alarm fire on the city’s west side.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a call came in for a fire at Carroll Construction Supply near SW 40th Street & West O Street. Lincoln Police say West O Street/Hwy 6 is closed in both directions from the U.S. Highway 77 interchange to Northwest 48th Street.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said Wednesday night that the closure was expected to last until 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Very large, two-alarm warehouse fire at Carroll Construction Supply, east of SW 40th & West O. West O shut down surrounding the immediate area. By the looks of things, this would could be burning for a while. Call originally came in just before 9:30pm. @1011_News @LLCScanner pic.twitter.com/lLGeR0Opd2 — Ryan Swanigan🎙 (@TheRyanSwanigan) March 24, 2022

The scene of a warehouse fire in west Lincoln, just outside the Lancaster County Jail near NW 40th & West O. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

