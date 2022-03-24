Advertisement

Commercial building fire shuts down O Street in far-west Lincoln

Commercial building fire
Commercial building fire(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue are at the scene of a two-alarm fire on the city’s west side.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a call came in for a fire at Carroll Construction Supply near SW 40th Street & West O Street. Lincoln Police say West O Street/Hwy 6 is closed in both directions from the U.S. Highway 77 interchange to Northwest 48th Street.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said Wednesday night that the closure was expected to last until 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

10/11 has a reporter on scene and this story will be updated.

The scene of a warehouse fire in west Lincoln, just outside the Lancaster County Jail near NW 40th & West O.
The scene of a warehouse fire in west Lincoln, just outside the Lancaster County Jail near NW 40th & West O.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

