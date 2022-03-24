Advertisement

Creighton signs McDermott to new multi-year contract

Creighton coach Greg McDermott has signed a new multi-year contract with the Bluejays.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Creighton coach Greg McDermott has signed a new multi-year contract after leading the Bluejays to the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32.

McDermott owns a 276-137 record with seven NCAA Tournament appearances in 12 seasons at Creighton and has the second-highest win total in program history.

Creighton went 23-12 this season and posted a 72-69 overtime victory over San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament before losing 79-72 to Kansas. Creighton went 22-9 last season and earned the program’s first Sweet 16 appearance since 1974.

