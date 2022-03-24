Advertisement

Huskers open Big Ten play vs. Michigan

Baseball vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi
Baseball vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi(Dillon Galloway)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska opens Big Ten play with a weekend series vs. Michigan on Friday-Sunday, March 25-27 at Hawks Field.

First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 7:32 p.m., followed by a 2:02 p.m. start on Saturday and an 11:02 a.m. first pitch on Sunday.

Friday and Sunday’s games will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network, with Larry Punteney and Jeff Leise on the call. Saturday’s game can be seen on Nebraska Public Media, with Punteney, Leise and Ana Bellinghausen calling the action. Fans can also listen to Greg Sharpe and Ben McLaughlin call the action this weekend on the Huskers Radio Network.

All three games will be carried on KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln and KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha. Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and Android devices.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO: Amtrak passenger train , Photo Date: 2014 - Photo: 70154 / Pixabay / MGN
Man who stopped train in Nebraska possibly planning terror attack, documents show
Commercial building fire
West Lincoln warehouse fire poses a challenge for firefighters
LPD: Car stolen from open garage in southeast Lincoln
Nearly 150 people, some on horse patrol, and K-9 teams are part of the large-scale search...
Nearly 150 people searching for missing woman in Southeast Nebraska
Confirmed cases of bird flu at a poultry farm in Nebraska now means that more than half a...
570,000 chickens to be euthanized after bird flu infects poultry farm

Latest News

Zavier Betts
Zavier Betts no longer on Nebraska Football team
Adidas signing endorsement deals with 50,000 student athletes; Nebraska included
Nebraska Softball
Nebraska Softball vs. Stanford canceled
Griffin Everitt
Everitt Named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week