Huskers open Big Ten play vs. Michigan

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska opens Big Ten play with a weekend series vs. Michigan on Friday-Sunday, March 25-27 at Hawks Field.

First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 7:32 p.m., followed by a 2:02 p.m. start on Saturday and an 11:02 a.m. first pitch on Sunday.

Friday and Sunday’s games will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network, with Larry Punteney and Jeff Leise on the call. Saturday’s game can be seen on Nebraska Public Media, with Punteney, Leise and Ana Bellinghausen calling the action. Fans can also listen to Greg Sharpe and Ben McLaughlin call the action this weekend on the Huskers Radio Network.

All three games will be carried on KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln and KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha. Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and Android devices.

