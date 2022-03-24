Advertisement

Lied Center announces Broadway series

The series includes Hamilton, Jagged Little Pill, Legally Blonde-The Musical, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Chicago and The Book of Mormon.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lied Center for Performing Arts announced a big Broadway lineup Wednesday night.

The 2022-2023 Glenn Korff Broadway series includes Hamilton, the Nebraska premiere of Jagged Little Pill, Legally Blonde-The Musical, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Chicago and the return of The Book of Mormon.

“Highlighted by Hamilton, this historic season represents a new high mark for Broadway at the Lied Center. We’re proud to bring the biggest Broadway megahits and show premieres to our state,” Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan said.

New season packages go on sale to the public on March 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. at liedcenter.org/broadway.

