Lincoln Fresh Truck to hit the road again this spring

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For many nonprofits around Lincoln, the pandemic has caused a shift in the way they operate. As our COVID situation becomes more stable, it also means a sense of normalcy can slowly start to return to these places as well.

The Food Bank of Lincoln is one example. It’s been doing things differently for months now, with pre-bagged items, outdoor pickups, and trying to limit contact with customers.

Now, it’s excited to be bringing back its mobile option for the spring and summer with pre-pandemic procedures.

In the coming weeks, the Lincoln Fresh Food Truck will be rolling out again.

“We want people to see it and feel it and be able to really have access to that product,” said Alynn Sampson, the Vice President of Operations and Impact with the Food Bank of Lincoln.

In its fourth year serving a need around town, it’s back to its intended way of operating.

“It’s a different mindset,” Sampson said. “I think we got used to pre-bagging things but our best model is client choice.”

The truck goes to neighborhoods around town, stocked with fresh produce. At the height of the pandemic, the only option in the truck was prebagged items, people weren’t able to get hands-on and select their own.

Sampson said the program is aimed mainly at getting kids interested and involved in that selection process, and learning about fresh produce.

“See items they’re not really familiar with,” Sampson said. “To start those conversations. Okay, what is this? How do you cut a mango? How do you know when it’s ripe?”

The Food Bank said utilizing it during spring and summer helps plug a gap. Many families who shop in the truck also have children who may be getting free meals through school.

“We really target those childcare centers or Head Start centers,” Sampson said. “Those children who don’t have access, especially during the summer months for those free breakfast or lunches.”

Like most services of the Food Bank, there’s no paperwork to fill out or requirements.

The Food Bank said the best way to take advantage of this program is to check out the information on their website.

