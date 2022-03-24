Lincoln Heart Ball’s featured survivor is one of the organization’s own

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This Friday is the American Heart Association’s Lincoln Heart Ball, where the nonprofit raises awareness and funds to fight heart disease and stroke. What’s different for this event is the staff member who is in charge of organizing it is now the featured survivor.

As the communications director for the Nebraska chapter of the American Heart Association, Shannon Hilaire’s job is talking to people about heart disease, but she never thought she’d be impacted by it herself.

Shannon says she’s lucky to be alive. During a horrible pregnancy a few years ago, she developed preeclampsia. Hilaire is relatively young, healthy and heart disease doesn’t run in her family.

At 36 weeks pregnant with her firstborn, Shannon Hilaire was going through a difficult time.

“I had bloody noses all the time and migraines,” she said. “I had lost the use of my hands from carpal tunnel.”

It was Easter weekend, one month before her due date, and her brother commented on her the size of her feet.

“He said ‘Sis, your feet look really fat,’ and as a 36-week pregnant person, I did not say something kind back,” Hilaire said.

But that night, Hilaire discovered her blood pressure was nearing 200 over 100, when a normal reading is 120 to 130 over 70 to 80. She had a doctor’s appointment the next day, but decided to go to the hospital that night.

The mom-to-be was diagnosed with preeclampsia which is characterized by high blood pressure and can include signs of liver and kidney damage during pregnancy.

“If I had gone to bed that night and not come in neither one of us would have made it,” Hilaire said. “I would have had a severe stroke in my sleep.”

Hilaire gave birth to a baby girl named Holiday at 36 weeks and she is now a healthy 3-year-old. Hilaire takes medicine to help monitor her blood pressure and she checks it daily.

“I’m so excited to be included as the featured survivor,” Hilaire said. “It feels weird being on the other side, but if it can help people I’ll tell this story all day.”

Shannon has started giving blood pressure cuffs as gifts at baby showers. She still includes cute baby outfits and toys, but wants to emphasize how important it is to check your pressure daily.

