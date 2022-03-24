Man extradited back to Grand Island to face charge related to child abuse death

Advertisement

Ryan Rivera-Meister, 26, has been arrested on a felony charge of intentional child abuse resulting in death out of Grand Island.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man has been extradited back to Nebraska following his arrest last year in Guatemala.

Ryan Rivera-Meister, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport where federal officials handed him over to Grand Island Police to transport to the Hall County Jail.

Rivera-Meister is wanted for the August 2016 death of 16-month-old Xavier Ruiz-Alvarado.

Court records filed at the time of the baby’s death indicated that he had brain and stomach injuries consistent with the use of blunt force. Police records indicate the baby suffered the injuries while in Rivera-Meister’s care.

Grand Island Police Captain Jim Duering said “we’re happy to get the case back on track and push it through the justice system.”

He added it was quite the accomplishment of the many agencies involved from local, state, federal and event international taking a part.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Thursday in Hall County Court on the felony charge of intentional child abuse resulting in death.

The max penalty for a conviction on that crime is life in prison.

