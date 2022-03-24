Man who fell from Capitol District building dies from injuries
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The young man who fell from the second story of a Capitol District building in early March has died.
Omaha Police say 21-year-old Walter Bowens was rushed to a hospital Sunday, March 13th around 2 a.m.
Bowens was reportedly trying to slide down a railing and lost his balance and fell over a balcony suffering a brain injury.
Police say Bowens succumbed to his injuries Thursday, March 17th.
His death was ruled accidental.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.