Man who fell from Capitol District building dies from injuries

Capitol District
Capitol District(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The young man who fell from the second story of a Capitol District building in early March has died.

Omaha Police say 21-year-old Walter Bowens was rushed to a hospital Sunday, March 13th around 2 a.m.

Bowens was reportedly trying to slide down a railing and lost his balance and fell over a balcony suffering a brain injury.

Police say Bowens succumbed to his injuries Thursday, March 17th.

His death was ruled accidental.

