Advertisement

Nebraska’s budget bill passes second round in legislature

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A budget bill passed a second round of voting in the unicam Thursday.

LB 1011 impacts how money will be spent throughout Nebraska.

The bill was introduced by Speaker Mike Hilgers on behalf of Gov. Ricketts and part of the governor’s biennial budget recommendations. Among the sticking points in the bill is the potential to use tens of millions of dollars to build a new state prison.

At one point in the process, Senator Steve Lathrop of Omaha offered more than a dozen amendments to delete all state funding for state prisons. Today he was confronted about that.

“I can’t get a dance partner,” said Lathrop.

LB 1011 advances on a voice vote with two amendments.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO: Amtrak passenger train , Photo Date: 2014 - Photo: 70154 / Pixabay / MGN
Man who stopped train in Nebraska possibly planning terror attack, documents show
Commercial building fire
West Lincoln warehouse fire poses a challenge for firefighters
Nearly 150 people, some on horse patrol, and K-9 teams are part of the large-scale search...
Nearly 150 people searching for missing woman in Southeast Nebraska
LPD: Car stolen from open garage in southeast Lincoln
Zavier Betts
Zavier Betts no longer on Nebraska Football team

Latest News

Jeff Fortenberry
Jury finds Fortenberry guilty on all three charges
Ryan Rivera-Meister, 26, has been arrested on a felony charge of intentional child abuse...
Grand Island man to face charges for baby’s death 5 years ago
Third Nebraska farm affected by bird flu
Third farm affected by bird flu in Nebraska
Nearly 150 people, some on horse patrol, and K-9 teams are part of the large-scale search...
Nearly 150 people searching for missing woman in Southeast Nebraska