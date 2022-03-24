Nebraska’s budget bill passes second round in legislature

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A budget bill passed a second round of voting in the unicam Thursday.

LB 1011 impacts how money will be spent throughout Nebraska.

The bill was introduced by Speaker Mike Hilgers on behalf of Gov. Ricketts and part of the governor’s biennial budget recommendations. Among the sticking points in the bill is the potential to use tens of millions of dollars to build a new state prison.

At one point in the process, Senator Steve Lathrop of Omaha offered more than a dozen amendments to delete all state funding for state prisons. Today he was confronted about that.

“I can’t get a dance partner,” said Lathrop.

LB 1011 advances on a voice vote with two amendments.

