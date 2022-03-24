Papillion man faces felony neglect charges after 665 animals removed from home

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A Papillion man facing several charges of animal neglect was booked into Sarpy County Jail on Wednesday, months after hundreds of animals — dozens of them dead — were removed from his home.

The Sarpy County Attorney’s Office said in a news release Thursday that Edward Luben will face seven felony charges and five misdemeanor charges for the cruel neglect of animals.

In December, “officials seized and removed 665 animals from the home, including exotic birds, reptiles, amphibians, and mammals,” the release from County Attorney Lee Polikov’s office states. “Approximately 70 of the 665 animals were found deceased during the search, and two animals had to be euthanized due to the extent of their injuries.”

The animals that were removed were evaluated and treated by the Nebraska Humane Society. Many of them were severely malnourished or had physical impairments caused by the living conditions.

“These animals were living in deplorable conditions... The fact that so many of the animals survived is a testament the Nebraska Humane Society’s work. They spent countless time and resources rescuing the animals,” the release states.

Luben is set to appear in court Friday morning.

The county attorney’s office encouraged anyone who suspects animal abuse or neglect to call the Nebraska Humane Society at 402-444-7800, Ext. 1.

