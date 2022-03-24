West Point restaurant features fun name, great food

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a recent trip to The Bohemian Duck, we met owner and chef Robert Knobbe to find out what’s on the menu at this popular restaurant in downtown West Point.

We asked Knobbe how he came up with the name of the business. “That name came from my great grandma who had a farm right outside of Howells,” Knobbe said. “For all of the holidays, we would have duck and dumplings. So, I kind of paid homage to that, and all of that great cooking coming off of her farm.”

The building where the restaurant is located has been a number of things in the past. “Previously there was a diner in here, and even further back it was more of a bar,” Knobbe said. “The son of the original owners was ready to retire, and we came in and talked to him, and we all thought our new concept was a great fit.”

There are some great food choices on the menu at The Bohemian Duck. “I do a European-inspired menu mixed with American fare,” Knobbe said. “We have local pork belly, local honey, we have an American Wagyu burger on Sunday nights, and I do try to use as many local products as possible. Right now, a lot of the proteins on the menu are local. I’ve been working with North 40 Premium Beef out of Pender, Fat Head Honey out of the Clarkson area, and some of the pork products come from Kremlacek Family Meats out of North Bend. Right now, I’m working with Blackford Heritage Pork out of Oakland. If I can find a local producer, or if anyone is interested, they can feel free to message me.”

Knobbe has been in the restaurant industry for more than a decade. “I would say I started taking it seriously about 10 years ago, and decided to make a career out of it,” Knobbe said. “I actually started in the Sioux Falls area, then moved back to Nebraska. I worked at the Bonfire Grill at the Arrow Hotel in Broken Bow. I ended up on this side of the state, and decided to try out my own thing.”

As you might imagine, the community is excited about the restaurant. “When we first started, there was a little bit of a shock just from the type of food we had, and the mid to higher-level liquor and beer we were offering,” Knobbe said. “Once COVID settled in, we got some take-out going. People started coming in, and I was able to actually talk to those people, and show them the menu. Now, we have a bunch of people in the community that are really excited. We are also getting our destination diners back from Fremont, Norfolk, Omaha, and we even have a few come up from Lincoln. I would say the restaurant is being received well.”

