Third farm affected by bird flu in Nebraska

BUTLER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - A third Nebraska farm, this one with 400,000 broiler chickens, is now under quarantine for bird flu after a confirmed positive case of the virus.

It’s the second flock of birds in Butler County this week that has needed to be euthanized. According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, the farm is located within the quarantine radius of the other Butler County farm that was recently affected. That radius is about six miles. The birds will be killed and disposed of, not sold, and another quarantine radius will be established around this latest farm.

The first Nebraska farm to report a positive case of the virus was a backyard flock in Merrick County on March 16.

