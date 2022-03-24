Advertisement

Windy Friday

By Brandon Rector
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday will be a seasonable and windy day. The weekend remains cool for much of the area before warmer temperatures return for early next week. There is a decent chance of rain in the forecast for part of next week too.

Friday should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and windy. High temperatures will be in the 50s with north-northwest winds at 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 45 mph. With strong winds and low relative humidity values expected, there is a Red Flag Warning in effect for much of the area Friday afternoon and evening. With critical fire weather conditions in place, Friday is not a good day for outdoor burning.

Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Red Flag Warning Friday
Red Flag Warning Friday(KOLN)

Saturday and Sunday should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The eastern half of the area will remain cool with warmer temperatures returning to the western half of the area. The second half of the weekend looks breezy with a slight chance of rain.

Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Above average temperatures are likely Monday, then a low pressure system and cold front arrive Tuesday. There is a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Rain will remain possible Wednesday with below average temperatures returning to the area.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

