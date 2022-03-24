Zavier Betts no longer on Nebraska Football team

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Following Husker Spring Football practice Thursday morning, Coach Scott Frost said Sophomore Wide Receiver Zavier Betts is “not a member of the team right now.” Frost didn’t give any further explanation.

VIDEO: Scott Frost announces Zavier Betts is "not a member of the team right now." pic.twitter.com/qE1yFWw7ws — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) March 24, 2022

Zavier Betts played in every game last season with five starts, catching 20 passes for 286 yards and adding three carries for 109 yards and one touchdown. He ranked fourth on the team in receptions and receiving yards.

Betts came to Lincoln as the highest rated recruit from the state of Nebraska in a dozen years after totaling more than 3,300 career receiving yards at Bellevue West High School, including a Class A state-record 46 touchdown receptions.

