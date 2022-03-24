Advertisement

Zavier Betts no longer on Nebraska Football team

Zavier Betts
Zavier Betts(10/11 NOW/Brett Baker)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Following Husker Spring Football practice Thursday morning, Coach Scott Frost said Sophomore Wide Receiver Zavier Betts is “not a member of the team right now.” Frost didn’t give any further explanation.

Zavier Betts played in every game last season with five starts, catching 20 passes for 286 yards and adding three carries for 109 yards and one touchdown. He ranked fourth on the team in receptions and receiving yards.

Betts came to Lincoln as the highest rated recruit from the state of Nebraska in a dozen years after totaling more than 3,300 career receiving yards at Bellevue West High School, including a Class A state-record 46 touchdown receptions.

