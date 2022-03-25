Advertisement

Contact tracing reduced COVID cases during winter 2020, new study says

Researchers determined contact tracing reduced COVID-19 cases in the U.S. by an estimated 21%...
Researchers determined contact tracing reduced COVID-19 cases in the U.S. by an estimated 21% in late 2020 as vaccines were first becoming available. (Source: CNN, PFIZER, MERCK, EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study published Friday shows contact tracing works and estimates it prevented more than 1 million COVID-19 cases during the winter of 2020.

The study was published in the medical journal JAMA Network Open.

Researchers determined contact tracing reduced COVID-19 cases in the U.S. by an estimated 21% in late 2020 as vaccines were first becoming available.

It used hospitalization data and estimates to predict contact tracing prevented more than 1 million COVID-19 cases and up to about 33,000 hospitalizations over the course of two months.

Officials say what happens in the U.K. tends to play out here in the U.S. weeks later. (Source: CNN, PFIZER, MERCK, EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO: Amtrak passenger train , Photo Date: 2014 - Photo: 70154 / Pixabay / MGN
Man who stopped train in Nebraska possibly planning terror attack, documents show
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Jury finds Fortenberry guilty on all three charges
Nearly 150 people, some on horse patrol, and K-9 teams are part of the large-scale search...
Nearly 150 people searching for missing woman in Southeast Nebraska
Commercial building fire
West Lincoln warehouse fire poses a challenge for firefighters
Zavier Betts
Zavier Betts no longer on Nebraska Football team

Latest News

FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Utah bans transgender athletes in girls sports despite veto
Migdelia Guadalupe
Great-grandmother charged in deadly dog attack on baby
The Orlando Free Fall ride at Icon Park is closed after a teen fell to his death on Thursday...
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Former North Bend elementary school teacher wanted on felony child abuse warrant turns himself in
Ukraine refugees
Lincoln travel agency launches fund to help Ukrainians displaced by the war