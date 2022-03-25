Advertisement

Cool This Weekend

By Brandon Rector
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Depending on your location across Nebraska this weekend, temperatures will either be below, at or above average for late March. There is a slight chance of precipitation Sunday. A better chance of precipitation arrives for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and not as windy. High temperatures should range from the upper 40s in parts of Eastern Nebraska to the mid 60s in parts of the panhandle. Winds look to be north-northeast at 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Saturday night looks to be partly to mostly cloudy. Eastern Nebraska may remain partly to mostly cloudy for the bulk of Sunday while Central and Western Nebraska become mostly sunny. There is a slight chance of sprinkles, flurries, light rain and light snow showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning. If we see the precipitation, amounts look to be a trace at this time. Winds Sunday should be east-southeast at 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Highs temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s in Eastern Nebraska to the mid to upper 60s in the panhandle.

Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Monday and Tuesday should be warmer and breezy. A storm system looks to move through the region Tuesday through Thursday. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. The severe weather threat looks to be south of us at this time. Rain will remain possible Wednesday. There could be a rain/snow mix or a period of all snow in parts of the area late Wednesday into early Thursday. Wednesday looks to be windy. Thursday may be breezy. Stay tuned to the forecast in the days ahead for any changes to the severe weather threat and snow possibility.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

