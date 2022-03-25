Former North Bend elementary school teacher wanted on felony child abuse warrant turns himself in

DODGE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday that a former elementary school teacher turned himself in to deputies this morning.

Craig Schmeckpeper, 50, turned himself in on a felony warrant for child abuse not resulting in serious injury.

According to the release, Dodge County Sheriff’s had an investigation of an incident at North Bend Elementary School on Feb. 17.

It’s reported Schmeckpeper was a teacher at the school and immediately resigned after the incident.

