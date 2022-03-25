Advertisement

Former North Bend elementary school teacher wanted on felony child abuse warrant turns himself in

(PHOTO: Dodge County Sheriff's Office)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday that a former elementary school teacher turned himself in to deputies this morning.

Craig Schmeckpeper, 50, turned himself in on a felony warrant for child abuse not resulting in serious injury.

According to the release, Dodge County Sheriff’s had an investigation of an incident at North Bend Elementary School on Feb. 17.

It’s reported Schmeckpeper was a teacher at the school and immediately resigned after the incident.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO: Amtrak passenger train , Photo Date: 2014 - Photo: 70154 / Pixabay / MGN
Man who stopped train in Nebraska possibly planning terror attack, documents show
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Jury finds Fortenberry guilty on all three charges
Nearly 150 people, some on horse patrol, and K-9 teams are part of the large-scale search...
Nearly 150 people searching for missing woman in Southeast Nebraska
Commercial building fire
West Lincoln warehouse fire poses a challenge for firefighters
Zavier Betts
Zavier Betts no longer on Nebraska Football team

Latest News

Saturday High Temperatures
Cool This Weekend
Spring clothing essentials
Spring clothing essentials
Air quality in Nebraska and Kansas
Potential air quality impacts from prescribed burning in Kansas and Oklahoma
Ukraine refugees
Lincoln travel agency launches fund to help Ukrainians displaced by the war