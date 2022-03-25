Advertisement

Great-grandmother charged in deadly dog attack on baby

Migdelia Guadalupe
Migdelia Guadalupe(WRDW)
By Celeste Springer and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - The great-grandmother of a 7-month-old Georgia girl who died this week after a dog attack is being charged with second-degree murder, reports WRDW.

Migdelia Guadalupe, 56, was also injured in the attack. She was released from the hospital and arrested, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Serenity Garnett was in the care of Guadalupe at the time, officials said. Deputies responded around 12:15 p.m. local time Tuesday to the home and found the great-grandmother and the girl being treated by fire crews for injuries.

The child was not breathing when deputies arrived. They both were taken to the hospital, where the child succumbed to her injuries, WRDW reported.

Guadalupe also was charged with possession of methamphetamine and second-degree murder.

“There are additional details that led to these charges that will not be released at this time,” the sheriff’s agency said in a statement.

Guadalupe is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO: Amtrak passenger train , Photo Date: 2014 - Photo: 70154 / Pixabay / MGN
Man who stopped train in Nebraska possibly planning terror attack, documents show
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Jury finds Fortenberry guilty on all three charges
Nearly 150 people, some on horse patrol, and K-9 teams are part of the large-scale search...
Nearly 150 people searching for missing woman in Southeast Nebraska
Commercial building fire
West Lincoln warehouse fire poses a challenge for firefighters
Zavier Betts
Zavier Betts no longer on Nebraska Football team

Latest News

FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Utah bans transgender athletes in girls sports despite veto
The Orlando Free Fall ride at Icon Park is closed after a teen fell to his death on Thursday...
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Former North Bend elementary school teacher wanted on felony child abuse warrant turns himself in
Ukraine refugees
Lincoln travel agency launches fund to help Ukrainians displaced by the war