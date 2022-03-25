Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s the first weekend of spring and if you’re motivated to get outdoors, you may find some events to enjoy in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

National Antique Tractor Puller Association Qualifier & Nationals

There will be a lot of power, noise and nonstop pulling action as Lincoln hosts the National Antique Tractor Pullers Association. You will see lots of tractors competing for points nationally on two tracks beginning at 9 a.m.

Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.; Free to spectators

James Arthur Vineyards Presents Yoga And Crafts

If you are in the mood for a calm and relaxing event, this one is for you. You will begin with a 45-minute yoga class followed by snacks, wine and a crafts project. Please bring a blanket or yoga mat and dress comfortably. The ticket price includes your first glass of wine and snacks (cheese, crackers and fruit.)

Friday 6-8 p.m.; $35

Jersey Boys

nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and GRAMMY Award®-winning true-life musical phenomenon, “Jersey Boys.” “Jersey Boys” is not recommended for youth under the age of 12. The show contains adult language and situations.

Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 and 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.; Tickets start at $14.50

Nebraska Repertory Theatre Presents Traveling Shoes

A collage of poetry, prose, music and dance. Join Nebraska Rep for a moving, original performance piece conceived and directed by Ron Himes in collaboration with students from The Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film. The production continues The Rep’s partnership with the St. Louis Black Repertory Company.

Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.; Tickets $5 to $15

Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road

After almost two long years of waiting...the time has finally come! Elton John is back! He is ready to take the stage and perform songs from his career. Elton John is one of the most successful solo artists of all time, with 35 gold and 25 platinum albums. You don’t want to miss this Rock and Roll Hall of Famer.

Sunday 8 p.m.; See website for ticket prices

