Hoiberg confirms three departures

Lincoln - Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed Thursday that Eduardo Andre, Keon Edwards and Trevor Lakes have entered their names in the NCAA transfer portal.

“Everyone in our team appreciates the work and contributions that Eduardo, Keon and Trevor have made during their time at Nebraska.” Hoiberg said. “I have enjoyed coaching all of them and we will support them as they finish the spring semester at Nebraska and begin the process of looking at other schools. I wish them the best in the future.”

Andre has been one of NU’s primary backups in the frontcourt the past two seasons, appearing in 50 contests. The 6-foot-11 forward from London, England, played in 30 games and averaged 3.1 points on 57 percent shooting and 3.2 rebounds per game. Andre’s best game of the season was in NU’s win against Sam Houston when he totaled career highs of 11 points and seven rebounds in 15 minutes off the bench. Andre also had 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the Huskers’ loss at Iowa on Feb. 13. As a freshman, Andre appeared in 20 games for the Huskers, averaging 2.7 points per game on 65 percent shooting and 2.2 rebounds per outing.

Edwards played in 22 games in 2021-22 after transferring in from DePaul prior to last season. He totaled 10 points and 14 rebounds in limited duty, while making five starts while Trey McGowens was injured in mid-November.

Edwards, a 6-foot-7 wing from Houston, Texas, played double-figure minutes four times, including three in non-conference action. He had multiple rebounds on three occasions, including a pair in NU’s one-point win over No. 10 Wisconsin on March 6.

Lakes spent two years in the Husker program and appeared in 22 games for NU after transferring from the University of Indianapolis. Lakes, a 6-foot-8 forward from Lebanon, Ind., returned after offseason shoulder surgery to play in eight games, averaging 1.5 points and 0.9 rebounds per game before being sidelined in January. He had a season-high eight points in the Huskers’ win over Kennesaw State on Dec. 22, 2021. In his first year at NU, Lakes averaged 3.2 ppg in 14 contests, including a season-high 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range, in a win over Doane.

