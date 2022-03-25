House GOP speaker and leader call for Fortenberry to resign following conviction

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Nebraska’s 1st District Congressman Jeff Fortenberry should resign following his conviction on campaign finance violations and lying to the FBI.

McCarthy said he had his day in court and that if he wants to appeal the conviction he can do so as a private citizen. “I think when someone’s convicted it’s time to resign,” he said. McCarthy said he plans to talk to the congressman later Friday.

“Congressman Fortenberry’s conviction represents a breach of the public trust and confidence in his ability to serve,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. “No one is above the law. Congressman Fortenberry must resign from the House.”

Governor Pete Ricketts will also be issuing a statement Friday calling for Fortenberry to resign, according to the Nebraska Examiner.

Fortenberry has served in Congress since 2005 and is on the ballot for the 2022 primary. Following the guilty verdict, when asked if he still planned to run for re-election, the congressman didn’t give a definitive answer.

“We’re going to spend some time as a family, and that’s what we’re doing right now,” Fortenberry said.

Fortenberry faces a primary challenge in May before the general election in November.

After just two hours of deliberation Thursday, the jury found Fortenberry guilty of scheming to falsify or conceal material facts and two counts of making a false statement to a government agency.

Fortenberry indicated he will appeal the conviction. “We always felt like it was going to be hard to have a fair process here, so this appeal starts immediately,” Fortenberry said Thursday.

Fortenberry is out on bond until sentencing on June 28 in California. Fortenberry faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He could also face no jail time at all.

Bayley Bischof spoke with Congressman Jeff Fortenberry shortly after the jury found him guilty on all three charges.

