Jury finds Fortenberry guilty on all three charges

Jeff Fortenberry
Jeff Fortenberry(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After just two hours of deliberation, a California jury found Congressman Jeff Fortenberry guilty on all three charges: one count of scheming to falsify or conceal material facts and two counts of making a false statement to a government agency.

It was an emotional courtroom when the verdict was read Thursday evening. Fortenberry hugged his wife and the family shed tears.

Fortenberry is out on bond until sentencing on June 28 in California. Fortenberry faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He could also face no jail time at all.

Jury selection in the trial began March 16. The defense called its final witnesses Thursday, including Fortenberry’s wife, Celeste. The jury heard closing arguments Thursday afternoon.

Fortenberry did not testify in his own defense.

Fortenberry accepted money from a foreign national for his 2016 campaign and then lied to the FBI in their investigation into foreign donations.

