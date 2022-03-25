LFR: One hospitalized after rollover crash down steep embankment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue says one person was hospitalized after a rollover crash along I-80 late Thursday night.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on the south side of I-80, just west of 14th Street. The vehicle ended up in a batch of trees, surrounded by a small marsh, and along a fence line that was feet from Turtle Creek Road, east of 11th Street.

. (KOLN/Gray TV)

Battalion Chief Mark Majors tells 10/11 NOW that the person was trapped inside, and that due to where the vehicle ended up and where many of the crews arrived to, it was difficult to not only reach the vehicle, but also extricate the person inside it.

Majors said LFR had crews all the way up on the interstate, and some along Turtle Creek Road. He added that firefighters has to cut down some branches and trees with chainsaws to get to the vehicle.

The person’s injuries are not believed to be serious. The Nebraska State Patrol is handling the investigation into the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.