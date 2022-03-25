Lincoln Airport expansion project 20 percent complete

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Renovations are underway at the Lincoln Airport and while it won’t impact any air travel, there might be a few noticeable changes next time you head to a flight.

Construction has been underway for about six months now, and the expansion has happened pretty rapidly. Rachel Barth with the Lincoln Airport Authority said construction crews have already completed about 20 percent of the project.

As of March 25, the majority of the work has been done on the exterior and behind the scenes, but that’s changing soon. The north side of the airport will be blocked off completely in the next few weeks, but it’s not expected to take too long. In the meantime the rental car companies will be moved to the south side of the airport while under construction. Airport staff said the entire terminal will be finished by December of 2022.

“The construction is really going to ramp up here in the warm months,” Barth said, “You’re going to see more construction happening outside, more construction happening inside and more curbside stuff will be happening when the weather warms up.”

Barth said the construction won’t have any impact on travelers and commute. It will just impact the space in the terminal.

The expansion will create six gates in total, making a lot more space for passengers and accommodating new growth. The project also includes a new frequent flyer’s club.

One of the main concerns in the past has always been concessions. That won’t be the case anymore. A full restaurant will be included just past the security checkpoints.

“We were kind of reaching the limitations of the configuration of the old building and we didn’t have a lot of flexibility to accommodate any new air service that we may win in the future,” Chad Lay with Lincoln Airport Authority said. ”The new building gives us the flexibility to grow in the future and with the city of Lincoln.”

Lay said the last time the Lincoln Airport had a project this big was the initial construction in 1974. He believes the terminal update will be an incentive for airlines moving forward.

