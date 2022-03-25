Advertisement

Lincoln travel agency launches fund to help Ukrainians displaced by the war

Ukraine refugees
Ukraine refugees(CBS Mornings/MGN)
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Executive Travel in Lincoln is launching a relief fund to help those displaced by the war in Ukraine. Operation Safe Harbor Ukraine (OSHU), is partnering with individuals, businesses, and churches interested in making sure their support is going to a deserving foundation.

OSHU is an emergency effort to provide housing, food, and medical supplies for 200 Ukrainian refugees during April with the hopes it can be extended and grow based on successful fundraising efforts. Executive Travel has pledged to match a $25,000 donation to launch the operation. They plan to cover the cost of travel for staff members and volunteers to set up their volunteer efforts in Warsaw, Poland at a Best Western Hotel.

“For the last four weeks, I have been watching the tragedy in Ukraine with horror. Millions of Ukrainian people have fled to Poland and many of them are now refugees without shelter, food, toiletries, and medicine,” Steve Glenn, Chairman of Executive Travel said.

The company launched a new website that includes a tax-exempt donation link, with 100% of proceeds going to the efforts in Ukraine. OSHU hopes to raise up to $85,000 each month to cover the cost of hotel rooms, food and medicine for 200 Ukrainians.

For anyone interested in donating or learning more about Operation Safe Harbor Ukraine, the website is, www.operationsafeharborukraine.com

