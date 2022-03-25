Advertisement

LPD: Meth, pills and psilocybin mushrooms found in car during traffic stop

(Ryan Swanigan)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a traffic stop Friday morning, the Lincoln Police Department found methamphetamine, more than 100 pills and psilocybin mushrooms.

Around 2:25 a.m., an officer stopped a car in the Super Saver parking lot at 27th & Cornhusker.

According to LPD, a westbound vehicle on Cornhusker violated a red traffic signal nearly colliding with a cruiser that was northbound on 27th Street.

LPD said the officer made contact with the driver, a 45-year-old woman and her passenger, a 35-year-old man. The officer observed a glass pipe on the floorboard of the vehicle.

Officers said they did a probable search of the vehicle and found 247.3 grams or 8.7ounces of methamphetamine, 171 prescription pills of various types, 5.3 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, two glass pipes and $400 cash.

The woman was arrested for possession with intent to deliver, five counts of possession of a controlled substance, among other charges.

The man was arrested for possession with intent to deliver, five counts of possession of a controlled substance, among other charges.

