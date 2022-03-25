Nebraska-Michigan softball series readjusted

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Due to the threat of inclement weather in Ann Arbor on March 27th, Nebraska softball team’s series against Michigan has moved.

Nebraska will now face the Wolverines in a doubleheader Friday, March 25th. The first game will start at 2 p.m. (CT) then the second game will follow at 5:30 p.m. (CT). The second game will be available on FS1.

The final game between the two will be Saturday, March 26th at 1 p.m. (CT). Saturday’s game will be broadcast on BTN+ for subscribers only. All games will be broadcasted live on Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com.

Revised Weekend Softball Schedule

Friday, March 25

Nebraska vs. Michigan, 2 p.m. Nebraska vs. Michigan, 5:30 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, March 26

Nebraska vs. Michigan, 1 p.m. (BTN+)

