Potential air quality impacts from prescribed burning in Kansas and Oklahoma

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Neighboring states Kansas and Oklahoma carrying out prescribed burning for the management of prairie and rangelands has the potential to affect the air quality in Nebraska. As a result, an advisory of possible moderate air impact has been issued for the evening of March 27 through the morning of March 28 for south and south central Nebraska.

Smoke will potentially affect areas south of and between North Platte and Grand Island. Areas to the north of this region may also experience smoke impacts. During yellow category/moderate conditions, unusually sensitive groups should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion.

