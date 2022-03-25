Q&A with Sam Griesel

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sam Griesel will end his college basketball career playing for the program he supported as a youngster. Griesel, a Lincoln East grad, is returning to his hometown to join the Huskers for a fifth season of eligibility. The 6-foot-6 point guard visited the 1011 News studios this week to chat with 1011 NOW Sports Director Kevin Sjuts.

KS: Talk us through the timeline of how this all played out. When did you know you were going to leave NDSU, and when did Nebraska become a realistic option?

SG: Honestly, I didn’t think about taking my fifth year and playing college basketball another year until, I don’t know, two and a half weeks ago. First things first, leaving North Dakota State was the toughest decision I’ve had to make in my life. Me and my family sat down and we thought that it was the best decision for my future moving forward. Coach Hoiberg reached out right away as I entered the portal and we had an instant connection.

KS: What do you mean by right away? How quickly did your phone ring from the huskers?

SG: Probably 20 to 30 minutes. I think he was the second text/call that I got. So it might’ve been 10 minutes I don’t know. That part was all kind of blur, it was cool, it was a lot of fun.

KS: Sam you grew up in this town and you followed this program since you were very young. What does it mean to you to now wear the Nebraska hoops T-shirt?

SG: It’s crazy. Its still so surreal and I’m not sure I’m gonna believe it until I put that jersey on and go out there in PBA and see the amazing arena and awesome fans. I was one of them for 18 years of my life and it’s been a dream of mine to play here and play basketball at Nebraska. I’m just so excited.

KS: Now let’s look back at your time at NDSU. You scored nearly 1000 points in your four years up in Fargo and made the NCAA tournament. What did you learn about the college game and what allowed your game to grow, because it seems to us you got better every single year.

SG: I think the hard work and dedication that it takes to succeed at any division one level. The biggest thing for me was the culture and for four years I was part of one of the best cultures I believe in the country and it was awesome. I learned so much from that aspect of college basketball. I hope to bring that to Nebraska and change the narrative around Nebraska basketball. I’ve met some of the guys and I know there’s a lot of new guys coming in and so I’m excited to be a leader and a voice for them.

KS: What do you see as your role for the Huskers next year? Are you going to play the point?

SG: Yeah, that’s what me and Coach Hoiberg talked about. I just like to win so I’m gonna do whatever I can for my team to win, whether that’s me scoring five points and playing defense and rebounding, or if it’s scoring 20 points I really don’t care as long as we come out on top.

KS: You got to play against Nebraska a couple of years ago at PBA, so you’ve seen it from the other side.

SG: I wish it wasn’t Covid because we had those restrictions. That was crazy because I didn’t even know we were going to play Nebraska because there were so many schedule changes. They announced (it) three days before that we were going to go to Nebraska next week, and I was like oh my gosh I know that place!

KS: When you made your announcement, what was the response? I’m assuming your Lincoln East teammates from back in the day were probably all in support of this decision.

SG: The support has been overwhelming. I actually kind of had it planned out where I was going to be doing something as I posted it so I wasn’t going to be on my phone the whole time. I was out playing tennis because it was super nice, and I was with some of my friends and I posted it at 4:00 p.m. We played a few games. Then I was like oh my gosh what just happened? But it was a really cool experience.

KS: You play tennis?

SG: Yeah. I just like doing random sports. I’m a really normal guy. I’ll do whatever. Obviously,basketball is my passion and my love, but I like to get out and play golf. In the summer, I like going to the lake and stuff like that, so I’m a really outdoorsy type of guy and just being active.

KS: Sam, I read an article about a health scare you had earlier in this past basketball season. Do you mind taking us through exactly what happened, and maybe how your perspective of life and basketball changed in that moment?

SG: Long story short, we found a stomach ulcer in California while getting ready to play our first Division-I game of the year. I couldn’t fall asleep that night. I thought it was maybe a nervous type of thing even though I don’t get too nervous. I tried to fall asleep and couldn’t fall asleep, so I stood up and got nauseous, kind of passed out, (and) threw up a lot of blood. When it was all said and done I lost more than half my blood, my hemoglobin count got as low as 7.1, and a lot of the doctors were really confused how I was alive and not in a coma. I had some angels watching over me for sure and if I didn’t have a roommate in there, I probably wouldn’t be here today. Like you said, I have a whole new perspective on life after that. Every day is a blessing that we get the opportunity to go out and play college basketball. I remember laying there when I was going in and out of consciousness and thinking there’s a good chance I’m not gonna see you tomorrow. So it was a crazy experience, but something I’m honestly grateful for because I have a new perspective and I can teach that and show that to other people now

KS: Did you have to change anything with your diet or exercise because of that?

SG: For a month or two after, no caffeine and stuff like that. I am a big coffee guy, so that was a little tough. I was just grateful to be alive.

KS: What’s next for you and when can you start working out with the Huskers?

SG: I believe I’ll be able to go in and work out whenever I can. Obviously I’m gonna be back-and-forth between Fargo and Lincoln a few times with class and everything, but I’m just looking forward to taking it day by day, and I can’t wait to learn from this coaching stuff.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.