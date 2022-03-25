Advertisement

Sheryl Crow to headline Omaha’s Celebrate America summer concert

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced Friday that Sheryl Crow will be the headliner for this year’s Celebrate America concert.

The mayor was joined by Parks and Recreation Director Matt Kalcevich to share details about the performances slated for the Friday, July 22, concert.

“We know this year’s celebration will be one to remember, and we want to make sure everyone can put it on their calendar and start making plans now,” the mayor said in a news release earlier this year announcing the concert date.

This year’s event will again feature videos of local bands and musicians as well as a J&M Displays fireworks display slated for 10 p.m.

Celebrate America will be opened by local Omaha group Da Crabby Blues Band. Several other local artists will be featured in video performances throughout the concert.

The show will be headlined by Sheryl Crow, who’s sold 50 million albums worldwide and won nine Grammy Awards.

Dave Mason, founding member of Traffic, will be the show’s national opener. Mason was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

According to Parks and Recreation Director Matt Kalcevich, the concert will take place in the historic Memorial Park.

“This highlights one of the finest parks in our city,” Kalcevich said. “Memorial Park not only shows the historical nature of the facility but the energy and excitement of the activities over the summer serve as a perfect background for this event.”

Memorial Park opens at 5 a.m. on Friday, July 22. Admission is free.

