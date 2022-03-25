Advertisement

What are convicted Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s political options?

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Congressional leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, are now calling on Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) to resign his seat in Congress. Thursday, Fortenberry was convicted in a California federal court of multiple felonies related to lying to investigators about illegal campaign contributions.

Throughout a years-long investigation and subsequent trial, Fortenberry held onto his innocence and his seat in the U.S House of Representatives.

Professor Mark Graber with the University of Maryland says even though some have called on Fortenberry to resign, technically he does not have to.

“There is no rule that says a felon can’t sit in Congress,” said Graber.

Graber says if Fortenberry chooses not to voluntarily leave office, there’s a good chance he could be expelled, in which case, the U.S House of Representatives would make the decision, acting as judge and jury.

“[Speaker] Pelosi is likely to turn to Republicans and say, ‘do we all agree we want to get rid of this person?’ And if a good deal of Republicans agree, that’s a bipartisan effort,” Graber added.

At this time, Fortenberry has not suspended his reelection campaign.

As for a possible political future though, Graber noted the prospects are grim.

“Nobody says, ‘I’ve got a good political strategy. Let’s get convicted of a felony!’”

While similar situations have happened before, they aren’t common. Most recently, Rep. Duncan Hunter of California was sentenced to 11 months in jail for stealing campaign funds. He resigned in 2020 but was later pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Fortenberry has indicated he wants to appeal the decision. Hecurrently awaits sentencing in California which is scheduled for late June. He could face up to 15 years in federal prison.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO: Amtrak passenger train , Photo Date: 2014 - Photo: 70154 / Pixabay / MGN
Man who stopped train in Nebraska possibly planning terror attack, documents show
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Jury finds Fortenberry guilty on all three charges
Nearly 150 people, some on horse patrol, and K-9 teams are part of the large-scale search...
Nearly 150 people searching for missing woman in Southeast Nebraska
Commercial building fire
West Lincoln warehouse fire poses a challenge for firefighters
Zavier Betts
Zavier Betts no longer on Nebraska Football team

Latest News

FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Utah bans transgender athletes in girls sports despite veto
Migdelia Guadalupe
Great-grandmother charged in deadly dog attack on baby
The Orlando Free Fall ride at Icon Park is closed after a teen fell to his death on Thursday...
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Former North Bend elementary school teacher wanted on felony child abuse warrant turns himself in
Ukraine refugees
Lincoln travel agency launches fund to help Ukrainians displaced by the war