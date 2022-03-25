Windy with seasonal temperatures Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will bring windy conditions across Nebraska on Friday. More sunshine is expected for eastern Nebraska with milder temperatures as well. The weekend will be mainly dry with high temperatures a bit below the seasonal average in eastern Nebraska.

Partly to mostly sunny, windy and milder for Friday in the Lincoln area. Highs in the upper 50s with a northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Partly to mostly sunny with high temperatures near average across the state. (1011 Weather)

Clear to partly cloudy Friday night and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chilly temperatures expected for Friday night. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly sunny and cool on Saturday with the high in the lower 50s. North 10 to 15 mph.

Cool in the east, mild in the west. (1011 Weather)

Cool temperatures will continue on Sunday in the Lincoln area. Highs in the lower 50s with partly to mostly sunny skies. It will be on the breezy side with an east-northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

Mild in the west, seasonal in central Nebraska and cool in the east. (1011 Weather)

Mainly dry conditions over the weekend. There is a small chance for a few flurries or sprinkles Saturday night into very early Sunday morning.

Near average temperatures for the weekend. (1011 Weather)

Monday will be warmer and breezy. Warm on Tuesday with a chance for showers and t’storms late in the day. Wednesday will be cooler with a few showers possible.

Cool, but relatively pleasant weekend. Warmer for the first part of next week, colder for the end. (1011 Weather)

