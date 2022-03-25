Advertisement

Windy with seasonal temperatures Friday

Partly to mostly sunny, windy and seasonal
By Brad Anderson
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will bring windy conditions across Nebraska on Friday. More sunshine is expected for eastern Nebraska with milder temperatures as well. The weekend will be mainly dry with high temperatures a bit below the seasonal average in eastern Nebraska.

Partly to mostly sunny, windy and milder for Friday in the Lincoln area. Highs in the upper 50s with a northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Partly to mostly sunny with high temperatures near average across the state.
Partly to mostly sunny with high temperatures near average across the state.(1011 Weather)

Clear to partly cloudy Friday night and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chilly temperatures expected for Friday night.
Chilly temperatures expected for Friday night.(1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly sunny and cool on Saturday with the high in the lower 50s. North 10 to 15 mph.

Cool in the east, mild in the west.
Cool in the east, mild in the west.(1011 Weather)

Cool temperatures will continue on Sunday in the Lincoln area. Highs in the lower 50s with partly to mostly sunny skies. It will be on the breezy side with an east-northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

Mild in the west, seasonal in central Nebraska and cool in the east.
Mild in the west, seasonal in central Nebraska and cool in the east.(1011 Weather)

Mainly dry conditions over the weekend. There is a small chance for a few flurries or sprinkles Saturday night into very early Sunday morning.

Near average temperatures for the weekend.
Near average temperatures for the weekend.(1011 Weather)

Monday will be warmer and breezy. Warm on Tuesday with a chance for showers and t’storms late in the day. Wednesday will be cooler with a few showers possible.

Cool, but relatively pleasant weekend. Warmer for the first part of next week, colder for the...
Cool, but relatively pleasant weekend. Warmer for the first part of next week, colder for the end.(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO: Amtrak passenger train , Photo Date: 2014 - Photo: 70154 / Pixabay / MGN
Man who stopped train in Nebraska possibly planning terror attack, documents show
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Jury finds Fortenberry guilty on all three charges
Nearly 150 people, some on horse patrol, and K-9 teams are part of the large-scale search...
Nearly 150 people searching for missing woman in Southeast Nebraska
Commercial building fire
West Lincoln warehouse fire poses a challenge for firefighters
Zavier Betts
Zavier Betts no longer on Nebraska Football team

Latest News

Brad's Friday Forecast
Brad's Friday Forecast
Friday High Temperatures
Windy Friday
Windy Friday
Brandon's Thursday Evening Forecast
It will be much warmer in western and central Nebraska Thursday. Clouds will keep temperatures...
Clouds will linger Thursday afternoon