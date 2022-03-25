Windy with seasonal temperatures Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will bring windy conditions across Nebraska on Friday. More sunshine is expected for eastern Nebraska with milder temperatures as well. The weekend will be mainly dry with high temperatures a bit below the seasonal average in eastern Nebraska.
Partly to mostly sunny, windy and milder for Friday in the Lincoln area. Highs in the upper 50s with a northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Clear to partly cloudy Friday night and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s.
Partly to mostly sunny and cool on Saturday with the high in the lower 50s. North 10 to 15 mph.
Cool temperatures will continue on Sunday in the Lincoln area. Highs in the lower 50s with partly to mostly sunny skies. It will be on the breezy side with an east-northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
Mainly dry conditions over the weekend. There is a small chance for a few flurries or sprinkles Saturday night into very early Sunday morning.
Monday will be warmer and breezy. Warm on Tuesday with a chance for showers and t’storms late in the day. Wednesday will be cooler with a few showers possible.
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.