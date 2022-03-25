Advertisement

Woman copes with death of husband, children and mother in Iowa tornado

A woman lost 4 family members. (Source: KMBC, BOLGER FAMILY PHOTOS, IOWA STORM CHASING NETWORK, LSM, CNN, Bolger family Photos, Iowa Storm Chasing Network/LSM)
By Emily Holwick
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KMBC) – A woman in Missouri lost four family members, including two children, in a tornado earlier this month.

A family trip on March 5 turned into a tragedy when an EF4 tornado swept through Winterset, Iowa.

Kuri Bolger’s husband, 5-year-old daughter, 2-year-old son and her mother all lost their lives.

Bolger and her 8-year-old son survived.

“I think there’s still strength in being sad and upset because that’s processing everything,” Bolger said.

As she processes, she’s reflecting on the lessons learned from each precious life.

“Owen was just he was very caring but also just like very adventurous. Mike did everything for our family I learned a lot from him, just in how to put other people first. Anytime I get sad, I’m like, ‘Where’s Kinlee, I just need a hug from her.’ Just the sweetest little girl ever,” Bolger said.

In the hard times, she said she thinks back on these moments and finds the strength to move forward.

“They wouldn’t want me to sit and be sad all the time. They would want me to keep going on those adventures and enjoying life. That keeps me going,” Bolger said.

Copyright 2022 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO: Amtrak passenger train , Photo Date: 2014 - Photo: 70154 / Pixabay / MGN
Man who stopped train in Nebraska possibly planning terror attack, documents show
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Jury finds Fortenberry guilty on all three charges
Nearly 150 people, some on horse patrol, and K-9 teams are part of the large-scale search...
Nearly 150 people searching for missing woman in Southeast Nebraska
Commercial building fire
West Lincoln warehouse fire poses a challenge for firefighters
Zavier Betts
Zavier Betts no longer on Nebraska Football team

Latest News

WHOOPS: School photos taken on St. Patrick’s Day leave parents with hilarious proofs
Leah Layton has Rett Syndrome and cannot communicate verbally
Teen with rare genetic disorder receives life-changing communication device
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
House GOP speaker and leader call for Fortenberry to resign following conviction
FILE - Lev Parnas leaves federal court in New York, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Lev Parnas, 50,...
Rudy Giuliani associate pleads guilty in fraud scheme
President Joe Biden is expected to announce increased U.S. shipments of liquified natural gas...
Ukraine war drives US, EU deal to undercut Russian energy