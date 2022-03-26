Advertisement

Anglim knocks in career-high six RBI in 13-9 win vs. Michigan

Anglim finishes with career night
Anglim finishes with career night(KOLN-TV)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska poured in a combined 10 runs in the fifth and sixth innings, as the Huskers posted a 13-9 victory over Michigan in the conference opener at Hawks Field on Friday night.

The Huskers (9-11, 1-0) scored 13 runs on eight hits and didn’t commit an error, while the Wolverines (11-10, 0-1) totaled nine runs on 16 hits and had two errors.

Koty Frank allowed six runs on 10 hits in five innings and struck out nine Wolverines while improving to 2-0 on the season. Jaxon Jelkin pitched 2.2 innings in relief, allowing one run on two hits. Tyler Martin and Chandler Benson teamed up to throw the final 1.1 innings.

Garrett Anglim went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and career-high six RBI. Six different Huskers had one hit each, while Cam Chick scored a team-high three runs, followed by Max Anderson and Jack Steil with two runs apiece.

Michigan opened the scoring in the first with back-to-back singles, before Jimmy Obertop’s RBI double to left center gave the Wolverines a 1-0 lead.

Nebraska responded with two runs on two hits in the bottom of the first to hold a 2-1 advantage after the first inning. Chick reached on a single and Anderson drew a walk on a 3-2 pitch, while Anglim ripped a two-RBI double into the gap in center to cap the two-run inning for the Big Red.

A pair of two-out singles scored Michigan’s second run of the game to tie the game at two in the second. Chick was hit by the pitch in the third and later came around to score on Anglim’s sacrifice fly, allowing the Huskers to retake the lead at 3-2 after three innings. After Frank tossed a scoreless third and fourth with four strikeouts, Michigan ripped four consecutive homers in the fifth to snag a three-run lead at 6-3.The Husker offense erupted for six runs on four hits and a Wolverine error to jump ahead 9-6 after the fifth. Nebraska got within two with Anderson’s RBI single up the middle, before Anglim unleashed a bases-clearing three-RBI double into the gap in left to make it a 7-6 lead for the Huskers.

The Big Red tacked on two more after Brice Matthews drew a walk with the bases loaded and Steil jogged on home from third after an errant pickoff attempt at second base. Nebraska scored four more runs in the sixth after three straight hit-by-pitches with the bases loaded and a Wolverine error stretched the lead to 13-6 with three innings to play.

The Wolverines scored a run in the top of the eighth after a double and two singles plated Michigan’s seventh run of the game. Michigan scored two more in the top of the ninth with a solo homer and an RBI double down the left field line, before Benson drew a groundout to clinch the 13-9 win on Friday night.

The Huskers and Wolverines continue the weekend series tomorrow at 2:02 p.m. at Hawks Field. Tomorrow’s game will be broadcast live on Nebraska Public Media with Larry Punteney, Jeff Leise and Ana Bellinghausen calling the action.

