Church raises money for Ukrainians

Westminster Presbyterian church collecting donations.
Westminster Presbyterian church collecting donations.(Kierstin Foote)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Westminster Presbyterian Church in Lincoln hosted an event Friday evening called World on a Plate. Church members gathered for a potluck meal of traditional Ukrainian food. Organizers collected free-will monetary donations at the dinner.

That money is going to Presbyterian Disaster Assistance, a nationwide program that has already raised $1 million to give to organizations providing relief to those fleeing Ukraine.

“Celebrate some great cuisine from Ukraine, and fellowship and be able to talk about what’s going on in Ukraine, what their needs are and what we can do here in Lincoln to help them,” Kathy Rohwedder, the Church Life Moderator said.

This is the first time the church has had a World on a Plate event since the pandemic started. Prior to the pandemic, the church would organize a potluck at each other’s homes, celebrating the food of another country that a designated Presbyterian Church missionary is serving in. At the dinner, church members donate money to that mission.

