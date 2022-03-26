Cool temperatures continue on Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A weak disturbance will generate clouds and the possibility for a few flurries early Sunday morning. Partly to mostly sunny skies should develop Sunday afternoon. Chilly temperatures expected Sunday morning with below average temperatures Sunday afternoon.
Partly to mostly cloudy and cold Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s in the Lincoln area. There is a small chance for a few flurries after midnight.
Mostly cloudy skies Sunday morning with a few scattered flurries or sprinkles. Skies should become partly to mostly sunny Sunday afternoon with a cool high in the upper 40s. Average high in Lincoln is in the upper 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
Mostly sunny on Monday and warmer with seasonal temperatures expected. Highs will be around 60 degrees with a Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Warm and breezy conditions on Tuesday with the chance for scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms late on Tuesday. Much cooler and windy conditions for Wednesday with showers possible. Below average temperatures will continue for the rest of the week.
