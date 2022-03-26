Cool temperatures continue on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A weak disturbance will generate clouds and the possibility for a few flurries early Sunday morning. Partly to mostly sunny skies should develop Sunday afternoon. Chilly temperatures expected Sunday morning with below average temperatures Sunday afternoon.

Partly to mostly cloudy and cold Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s in the Lincoln area. There is a small chance for a few flurries after midnight.

Chilly Sunday morning temperatures expected. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy skies Sunday morning with a few scattered flurries or sprinkles. Skies should become partly to mostly sunny Sunday afternoon with a cool high in the upper 40s. Average high in Lincoln is in the upper 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

Mild temperatures expected in far western Nebraska. Cooler than average temperatures in parts of central and eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny on Monday and warmer with seasonal temperatures expected. Highs will be around 60 degrees with a Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Very warm temperatures expected in western Nebraska. Mild in central areas with seasonal temperatures in the east. (1011 Weather)

Warm and breezy conditions on Tuesday with the chance for scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms late on Tuesday. Much cooler and windy conditions for Wednesday with showers possible. Below average temperatures will continue for the rest of the week.

Milder temperatures expected for the beginning of the week. Below average temperatures for the end of the week. (1011 Weather)

