Creighton beats Iowa State; advances to the Elite Eight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton knocks off Iowa State 76-68 in the Sweet 16 becoming only the second ten-seed to advance to the Elite Eight. Morgan Maly scored a career-high 21 points off the bench, including 3-4 from behind the arc, well behind the arc, she was feeling it.

Here's only the second team in the history of this tournament to reach the Elite Eight as a ten-seed, the Creighton celebration on the way to the locker room after an eight point win against Iowa State in the Sweet 16 #GoJays #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/LARQJ9J17b — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) March 26, 2022

The Bluejays went on a 22-10 run that started in the second quarter and ended after halftime in the third quarter, it pulled them out of a five point hole. The Jays also outscored the Cyclones by 11 points in the middle two quarters. Senior Tatum Rembao scored 17 of her 19 points in the second half.

In a second consecutive game in the NCAA Tournament, the Bluejays beat a program from the state of Iowa. The Cyclones were a three-seed, the Hawkeyes were a two-seed when they lost Creighton Sunday.

CREIGHTON MAKES MORE HISTORY!



1st time in program history in Elite 8!



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#MarchMadness x @creightonwbb pic.twitter.com/QZOneHb01K — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 26, 2022

This was the 24th time the two programs played each other, they are only 170 miles apart but the first game was on a neutral floor.

Also the first game between the two teams since 2008 and it snaps a ten game losing streak head-to-head against Iowa State. Only four other ten seeds have ever made the Sweet 16.

