Advertisement

Creighton beats Iowa State; advances to the Elite Eight

Creighton guard Tatum Rembao (2) and guard Payton Brotzki (33) react during the second half of...
Creighton guard Tatum Rembao (2) and guard Payton Brotzki (33) react during the second half of the team's college basketball game against Iowa State in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women's tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton knocks off Iowa State 76-68 in the Sweet 16 becoming only the second ten-seed to advance to the Elite Eight. Morgan Maly scored a career-high 21 points off the bench, including 3-4 from behind the arc, well behind the arc, she was feeling it.

The Bluejays went on a 22-10 run that started in the second quarter and ended after halftime in the third quarter, it pulled them out of a five point hole. The Jays also outscored the Cyclones by 11 points in the middle two quarters. Senior Tatum Rembao scored 17 of her 19 points in the second half.

In a second consecutive game in the NCAA Tournament, the Bluejays beat a program from the state of Iowa. The Cyclones were a three-seed, the Hawkeyes were a two-seed when they lost Creighton Sunday.

This was the 24th time the two programs played each other, they are only 170 miles apart but the first game was on a neutral floor.

Also the first game between the two teams since 2008 and it snaps a ten game losing streak head-to-head against Iowa State. Only four other ten seeds have ever made the Sweet 16.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Jury finds Fortenberry guilty on all three charges
PHOTO: Amtrak passenger train , Photo Date: 2014 - Photo: 70154 / Pixabay / MGN
Man who stopped train in Nebraska possibly planning terror attack, documents show
A vehicle sits in a marsh area surrounded by trees after a crash along I-80 in far-north...
LFR: One hospitalized after rollover crash down steep embankment
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Gov. Ricketts, House speaker and GOP leader call for Fortenberry to resign following conviction
LPD: Meth, pills and psilocybin mushrooms found in car during traffic stop

Latest News

Anglim finishes with career night
Anglim knocks in career-high six RBI in 13-9 win vs. Michigan
Nebraska-Michigan softball series readjusted
Sam Griesel visits the 1011 News Studios in lincoln after committing to the Huskers.
Q&A with Sam Griesel
Nebraska guard Keon Edwards takes the court prior to the Huskers' game against Tennessee State.
Hoiberg confirms three departures