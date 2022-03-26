Fourth bird flu case reported in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture says a fourth bird flu case has been reported in the state.

In a press release, NDA, in conjunction with the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, said the fourth farm impacted by the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is in Holt County. NDA said the farm has a small backyard mixed flock.

“The farm has been quarantined and the birds will be humanely depopulated and disposed of in an approved manner,” the department said in the Saturday release. “Additionally, NDA will be establishing a 6.2-mile surveillance zone, as is USDA policy, around the affected premises.

This is the second small, mixed flock to be impacted across Nebraska, with the first one being in the state’s first reported case in Merrick County. The second and third cases, both in Butler County, included flock sizes of 400,000 and 570,000.

