UPDATE: Grand Island standoff over

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Law enforcement were working throughout the night to resolve a situation, involving a 12-hour standoff with a hostage being held at a Grand Island apartment. A shelter-in-place order was in place but was lifted after 10 hours. Here are the updates through the night so far:

10:55 a.m. Saturday: Grand Island Police Captain Jim Duering confirmed to Local4 that the 12-hour standoff has come to an end. Around 10:40 a.m., Local4 reporter Kasey Mintz heard what sounded like flash-bangs and then shortly after, law enforcement seen a person taken from the apartment. Capt. Duering adds that a statement regarding the events that unfolded will be released soon.

10:20 a.m. Saturday: Grand Island Police Captain Dean Elliott tells Local4 that negotiators are still trying to get the suspect to surrender and allow the hostage to be released. He said it has been unsuccessful at this point. He did add that the hostage has not been injured as far as they know.

8:30 a.m. Saturday: GIPD has now officially lifted the shelter in place order in the area, but the incident in question is still ongoing. Police say a man who was already in jail had medical incident that required him to be taken to the ER. Since it was not a serious enough incident for an ambulance to transport him, jailers transported him to CHI Health St. Francis. During his treatment in the emergency room, the suspect fled the hospital. After taking off on foot from police, he broke into nearby apartment at 192 Stoeger Drive and took a single male resident hostage and has barricaded himself in the apartment with the hostage since. He is armed with an object, but it is not a firearm. GIPD conducted hostage negotiations through much of the night, but NSP has since taken over the investigation. GIPD is also still on scene, but is now providing assistance and controlling perimeter. Police still have the area blocked off by one block in each directions, and at the onset of the standoff, they cleared all the nearby apartments in the immediate area for the safety of the other residents.

8:00 a.m. Saturday: No new developments, shelter order still active for the four-block area around the incident.

5:00 a.m. Saturday: The shelter in place order is still active, and due to the length of the incident, Grand Island police say they are calling in a second shift for assistance. The assistance also includes the Nebraska State Patrol.

2:30 a.m. Saturday: No changes since 1:30 a.m. Shelter in place is still in effect for the impacted area.

1:30 a.m. Saturday: The shelter in place order is still active, but GIPD Capt. Jim Duering tells Local4 they do have the area contained, but the issue at hand is still unresolved, which is why the department is still not releasing any info regarding the nature of the incident.

12:30 a.m. Saturday - Not much has changed, with a heavy police presence still on scene. Local4′s Kasey Mintz is on scene as well and says police have the area in question blocked off by a city block in all directions. There are several agencies on scene including GIPD and its tactical response team as well as Nebraska State Patrol and multiple ambulances from Grand Island Fire and Rescue. The shelter in place order remains.

11:30 p.m. Friday - Grand Island police confirm that their tactical response team arrived on scene for the incident. GIPD still is not discussing the nature of the event, but said it’s still active and the shelter in place order remains in effect.

10:30 p.m. Friday - A shelter in place order is in effect for a four-block area in the heart of Grand Island. The order was issued around 10:45 p.m. Friday and is still in effect at this time.

It’s for a four-block radius centered around N. Alpha Street and Stoeger Drive. Police are asking for everyone to stay away from the area, which is under a heavy police presence at the moment.

