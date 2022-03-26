LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska continues to see low levels of unemployment. The State’s Department of Labor says the Nebraska workforce has recovered quickly after dipping during the pandemic.

The state’s most recent unemployment rate is at 2.1%. Along with Utah, it is the lowest in the country.

“That’s a significant accomplishment,” said Heather Boushey, a member of the President’s Council of Economic Advisors. “It means that there are a lot of folks across the state who are back at work today who hadn’t been previously.”

The state has bounced back from the effects of the pandemic. Back in April 2020, the unemployment rate in Nebraska reached its highest level at 8.2%.

“Because of all the support that we gave to families and to businesses and to states during the pandemic, folks were able to ramp up fairly quickly as things came roaring back,” Boushey said. “And so that’s why the unemployment rate is so low today in states like Nebraska.”

Federal and statewide efforts are helping Nebraska’s workforce, the number of employed workers in the state has exceeded 1 million, and is now at a record high.

The state released a statement saying in part: The Nebraska Department of Labor has continued to focus on reemployment and maintaining employment when working with job seekers both in and out of the unemployment system.”

The same progress is being made locally. Lincoln’s unemployment rate dropped from 2.3% in January to 2.1% one month later.

“We are really glad to see these strong employment numbers today,” Boushey said.

The national unemployment rate is 3.8%. In December, Nebraska saw its lowest unemployment rate in history at 1.9%.

