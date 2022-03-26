Advertisement

Nebraska continues to see low levels of unemployment

The state’s unemployment rate is at 2.1%. Along with Utah, it is the lowest in the country.
The state’s unemployment rate is at 2.1%. Along with Utah, it is the lowest in the country.(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska continues to see low levels of unemployment. The State’s Department of Labor says the Nebraska workforce has recovered quickly after dipping during the pandemic.

The state’s most recent unemployment rate is at 2.1%. Along with Utah, it is the lowest in the country.

“That’s a significant accomplishment,” said Heather Boushey, a member of the President’s Council of Economic Advisors. “It means that there are a lot of folks across the state who are back at work today who hadn’t been previously.”

The state has bounced back from the effects of the pandemic. Back in April 2020, the unemployment rate in Nebraska reached its highest level at 8.2%.

“Because of all the support that we gave to families and to businesses and to states during the pandemic, folks were able to ramp up fairly quickly as things came roaring back,” Boushey said. “And so that’s why the unemployment rate is so low today in states like Nebraska.”

Federal and statewide efforts are helping Nebraska’s workforce, the number of employed workers in the state has exceeded 1 million, and is now at a record high.

The state released a statement saying in part: The Nebraska Department of Labor has continued to focus on reemployment and maintaining employment when working with job seekers both in and out of the unemployment system.”

The same progress is being made locally. Lincoln’s unemployment rate dropped from 2.3% in January to 2.1% one month later.

“We are really glad to see these strong employment numbers today,” Boushey said.

The national unemployment rate is 3.8%. In December, Nebraska saw its lowest unemployment rate in history at 1.9%.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO: Amtrak passenger train , Photo Date: 2014 - Photo: 70154 / Pixabay / MGN
Man who stopped train in Nebraska possibly planning terror attack, documents show
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Jury finds Fortenberry guilty on all three charges
Nearly 150 people, some on horse patrol, and K-9 teams are part of the large-scale search...
Nearly 150 people searching for missing woman in Southeast Nebraska
Commercial building fire
West Lincoln warehouse fire poses a challenge for firefighters
Zavier Betts
Zavier Betts no longer on Nebraska Football team

Latest News

Saturday High Temperatures
Cool This Weekend
Spring clothing essentials
Spring clothing essentials
Air quality in Nebraska and Kansas
Potential air quality impacts from prescribed burning in Kansas and Oklahoma
Former North Bend elementary school teacher wanted on felony child abuse warrant turns himself in