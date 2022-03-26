Advertisement

Nebraska Softball: Game 3 Against Michigan cancelled

The Nebraska softball team starts preseason practice outdoors at Bowlin Stadium.
The Nebraska softball team starts preseason practice outdoors at Bowlin Stadium.
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Saturday’s game between Nebraska and Michigan has been canceled due to inclement weather. The Huskers clinched the series with two wins on Friday. NU returns to action on Tuesday to face the Creighton Bluejays at 5 p.m. at Bowlin Stadium. The game will be streamed live on BTN+ and broadcasted on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call by Nate Rohr and Mattie Fowler Burkhardt.

Series Notes

  • Nebraska won the series over Michigan (2-0). The Huskers handed the Wolverines their first Big Ten home series loss since 2014. That season, Wisconsin won the final series of the regular season (2-1) at Michigan , which helped Nebraska tie the Wolverines for a share of the Big Ten Conference title.
  • Nebraska posted two wins on Michigan’s home field this weekend. Entering the series, Michigan had not lost two Big Ten home games in the same season since 2014. In fact, Michigan lost a total of only four Big Ten Conference regular season home games from the 2015 to 2021 seasons.
  • This is the first time Michigan was swept at home in a big ten series since 2001, when Iowa won the series 2-0.

