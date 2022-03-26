New development in Omaha’s Old Market

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’ve been to the Old Market lately, you’ll notice construction.

And lots of it.

“It’s really exciting because you get to see where it came from, where it started at, and now where it’s going forward and just the progression that the city has grown and gotten better at, is amazing,” said Derrick Strong, Omaha resident.

On the corner of 12th and Harney, you can see the progress of a new hotel being built. Next door to that, a new restaurant is going in.

Several new businesses have popped up in the past year.

People from out of town are noticing the drastic new changes, too.

“It’s always nice to see that new businesses are coming into the area and make areas that have always not really had anything going on or open and vacant to have businesses come to them,” said Rudy Muniz, visiting from Sioux City, Iowa.

For the past few years, crews have been hard at work on the new Gene Leahy Mall. In just a few months, that will reopen.

Officials with MECA tell me they’ve always had the goal of using this project as a way to attract more people downtown.

They say they are excited those changes are happening more rapidly than anticipated.

“We knew that there would be a lot of progress and development that would happen kind of in conjunction with the Riverfront but I don’t think that we could have anticipated that it would happen quickly. With things like the Farnam Hotel, the Hines development popping up just next door, it’s interesting to see how the landscape is changing now but how it’s going to be forever changed in the future,” said Kristyna Engdahl, MECA.

The Old Market is bustling after two years of a pandemic and people say they are excited to be back and to see all of the changes.

“It’s been successful and because it’s been so successful I think that the more they do for it and the more that they build and add to it, the more special time it is for everyone,” said Strong.

