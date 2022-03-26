Advertisement

Missing person advisory issued after no body is found in North Platte fire

37-year old Jerome F. Vieyra now considered an “endangered missing” person
Police entered into the National Crime Information Center as an endangered missing person.
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A structure fire on Rodeo Road Thursday night into Friday morning was thought to have possibly killed 37-year old Jerome F. Vieyra of North Platte. There was no announcement that the man was killed, but since Vieyra was in contact with police as the fire was set, and ran deeper into the building housing his business, Vieyra Metal Works, as flames engulfed the building, Vieyra dying inside was a distinct possibility.

However, after the North Platte Fire Department sifted through the rubble in search of Vieyra’s body, his body was not found.

Late Friday afternoon, the North Platte Fire Marshall reported that the investigation did not lead to the recovery of Vieyra. And now, the investigation into Vieyra’s whereabouts has shifted to an endangered missing person case.

At this time, Vieyra has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as an endangered missing person. He is 5′10″, 190 lbs, brown eyes, and black hair. If anyone knows of Jerome’s whereabouts, please contact the North Platte Police Department at 308-535-6789.

Vieyra is a suspect in the arson fire.

