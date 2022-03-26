Threat of bird flu spread forces NDA to cancel poultry events

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has announced an order cancelling all poultry events across the state, due bird flu (highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI).

“The order prohibits birds of any type at events including but not limited to fairs, expositions, swap meets, exotic sales and live bird auctions,” according to a press release from the department on Saturday.

NDA says the order went into effect immediately and will remain in place through May 1st. They added the situation will be reevaluated at that time.

“The decision to cancel poultry events was not taken lightly, but is a necessary step to assure we are doing everything possible to protect our poultry producers, both small and large,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman.

“Poultry producers should continue to take biosecurity measures on their farms to help prevent the spread of the disease into their flock,” he added.

Currently, the department said they are continuing to allow the selling of chicks, ducklings and goslings at farm stores as such birds are hatched in National Poultry Improvement Plan (NPIP) flocks.

