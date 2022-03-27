Duncan Aviation’s Craft Fair raises money for United Way

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Duncan Aviation brought nearly 50 arts and crafts vendors together for a good cause at its craft fair today.

47 vendors set up inside of Duncan Aviation selling a variety of products like clothing, jewelry and home decor.

Duncan Aviation said its owners had been raising money for the United Way, and this year it exceeded expectations.

“Our biggest goal at Duncan Aviation is to be involve with community as much as possible and our way of giving back to the community is through United Way,” Brad Wales, an engine line manager at Duncan Aviation said. “So reaching out to the vendors and companies and artists was a way to do that.”

This fair raised $2,600.

Duncan is planning other ways to give back to Lincoln, including partnerships with local community centers and hosting a 5K marathon.

