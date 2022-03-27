Advertisement

Duncan Aviation’s Craft Fair raises money for United Way

Duncan Aviation's Craft Fair raised dollars for the United Way.
Duncan Aviation's Craft Fair raised dollars for the United Way.(Bria Battle)
By Bria Battle
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Duncan Aviation brought nearly 50 arts and crafts vendors together for a good cause at its craft fair today.

47 vendors set up inside of Duncan Aviation selling a variety of products like clothing, jewelry and home decor.

Duncan Aviation said its owners had been raising money for the United Way, and this year it exceeded expectations.

“Our biggest goal at Duncan Aviation is to be involve with community as much as possible and our way of giving back to the community is through United Way,” Brad Wales, an engine line manager at Duncan Aviation said. “So reaching out to the vendors and companies and artists was a way to do that.”

This fair raised $2,600.

Duncan is planning other ways to give back to Lincoln, including partnerships with local community centers and hosting a 5K marathon.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Jury finds Fortenberry guilty on all three charges
PHOTO: Amtrak passenger train , Photo Date: 2014 - Photo: 70154 / Pixabay / MGN
Man who stopped train in Nebraska possibly planning terror attack, documents show
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Gov. Ricketts, House speaker and GOP leader call for Fortenberry to resign following conviction
A vehicle sits in a marsh area surrounded by trees after a crash along I-80 in far-north...
LFR: One hospitalized after rollover crash down steep embankment
Former North Bend elementary school teacher wanted on felony child abuse warrant turns himself in

Latest News

Third Nebraska farm affected by bird flu
Experts educate the public on bird flu for small backyard poultry
Tyler Manka was arrested after a 12-hour standoff with authorities in Grand Island.
Grand Island inmate arrested following escape, hostage situation
Huskers fall to Wolverines in the ninth
Huskers fall to Wolverines in the ninth
Fourth bird flu case reported in Nebraska